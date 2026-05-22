Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN: Get up to $1000 FanCash for Thunder-Spurs, Rays-Yankees, NHL on Friday

The newest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN allows new users to get up to $1,000 in FanCash for online sports betting on Friday, with the offer varying by state. You'll get 10 bet matches up to $100 each over 10 days. In the NBA Playoffs, Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals will get underway when the Thunder and Spurs (-1.5) face off in San Antonio at 8:30 p.m. ET. In baseball, the Rays will visit the Yankees (-156). Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

See our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review for the full list of terms and conditions.

Friday NBA, MLB betting preview

The Oklahoma City Thunder (64-18, 30-10 away) will head to San Antonio to face off with the San Antonio Spurs (62-20, 32-8 home) at 8:30 p.m. ET. The Spurs are 1.5-point favorites, and the over/under is 217.5. The Thunder are 9-1 straight up in their last 10 games, and the total has gone Over in each of the Thunder's last five games.

In the MLB, the Tampa Bay Rays will play the New York Yankees (-156). This is the opening game of a three-game series between the two AL East rivals. The Rays have won five of their last six games and are 6-1 straight up in their last seven games against American League teams. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

Responsible Gaming

Fanatics Sportsbook provides various options and resources to allow users to game responsibly. Fanatics offers various options, such as the ability to take timeouts and voluntary self-exclusion measures. Users can also take advantage of problem gambling helplines, such as 1-800-MY-RESET, and you can get more information on problem gambling assistance inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app.