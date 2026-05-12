The newest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN allows new users to get up to $1,000 in FanCash for online sports betting on Tuesday, with the offer varying by state. You'll get 10 bet matches up to $100 each over 10 days. In the NBA, Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs (-10.5) will try to take a 3-2 series lead over the Timberwolves at 8 p.m. ET. In the MLB, the Braves are -120 favorites over the Cubs. The over/under for total runs scored in Braves vs. Cubs is 8.5. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

See our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review for the full list of terms and conditions.

Tuesday NBA betting preview

The Minnesota Timberwolves (49-33, 23-18 Away) will visit the San Antonio Spurs (62-20, 32-8 Home) for Game 5. Victor Wembanyama was ejected from Game 4 after elbowing Naz Reid. The Spurs are 10.5-point favorites, according to the latest NBA odds, and the total is 218.5. The Spurs are 5-1 ATS in their last six games, and the total has gone Over in four of San Antonio's last five games against Minnesota. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

Responsible Gaming

Fanatics Sportsbook provides various options and resources to allow users to game responsibly. Fanatics offers various options, such as the ability to take timeouts and voluntary self-exclusion measures. Users can also take advantage of problem gambling helplines, such as 1-800-MY-RESET, and you can get more information on problem gambling assistance inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app.