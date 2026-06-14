Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN: Get up to $1,000 FanCash for UFC White House, Gaethje-Topuria on Sunday

UFC White House gets underway on Sunday with a loaded seven-fight card, and the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN allows new users to get up to $1,000 in FanCash for online sports betting, with the offer varying by state. UFC Freedom 250 features two title fights, including the return of the undefeated Ilia Topuria against Justin Gaethje to unify the lightweight title. The seven-fight UFC Freedom 250 fight card on Paramount+ begins at 8 p.m. ET. Topuria is a -460 favorite. Sign up for Fanatics Sportsbook to bet on UFC White House:



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Sunday UFC Freedom 250 betting preview

The biggest UFC Freedom 250 fight features Ilia Topuria stepping back into the Octagon for the first time since he stopped Charles Oliveira to capture the lightweight title. A long absence for personal reasons opened the door for an interim belt, which Justin Gaethje now holds after beating Paddy Pimblett at UFC 324 in January. Topuria comes in unblemished at 17-0 and makes his first-ever lightweight title defense at UFC Freedom 250 this Sunday. It is a unification bout with two champions meeting for the undisputed belt.

The UFC Freedom 250 fight card also features a second title fight in the co-main event, with Alex Pereira and Ciryl Gane squaring off for the interim heavyweight championship. Reigning champion Tom Aspinall has been sidelined by an eye injury, which created a vacancy Pereira and Gane are now fighting to fill. Pereira previously held the light heavyweight and middleweight titles and is chasing history as a three-division champion. Gane last fought Aspinall for the belt in October in a bout that was ruled a no-contest after an accidental eye poke caused the injury that put Aspinall on the shelf.

Topuria enters UFC Freedom 250 as a -800 favorite in UFC betting odds over Gaethje, who is priced at +500 at Fanatics Sportsbook. Pereira and Gane are a pick'em at -115 apiece in what projects as a tight heavyweight contest. The UFC Freedom 250 card rounds out with Sean O'Malley (-425) vs. Aiemann Zahabi (+290) and Josh Hokit (-350) vs. Derrick Lewis (+270). Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

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