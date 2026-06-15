Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN: Get up to $1,000 FanCash for Uruguay-Saudi Arabia, Iran-New Zealand

The 2026 World Cup schedule continues on Monday, and the newest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN allows new users to get up to $1,000 in FanCash for online sports betting, with the offer varying by state. At 6 p.m. ET, Uruguay will take on Saudi Arabia, with Uruguay listed at -225 at Fanatics Sportsbook and the over/under for total goals at 2.5. At 9 p.m. ET, Iran will face New Zealand, with Iran at -125 at Fanatics Sportsbook and the over/under for total goals at 1.5. Sign up for Fanatics Sportsbook to bet on Monday's World Cup games:

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Monday's World Cup betting preview

Uruguay enter as -225 favorites against Saudi Arabia at 6 p.m. ET, with the Uruguayans among the strongest South American sides in the tournament and Saudi Arabia listed as a +675 underdog. The over/under sits at 2.5 goals with the Under (-132) drawing heavier market support, suggesting the books expect Uruguay to control the pace and prevent this from becoming an open affair. With a spread of -1.5 in Uruguay's favor, the models project a Uruguayan win, though Saudi Arabia's +1.5 at -177 offers insurance for those looking to fade the biggest number.

Iran will face New Zealand at 9 p.m. ET as -125 favorites. SportsLine expert Matt Severance is leaning Under 2.5 total goals, pointing out that Iran have faced significant disruptions heading into the tournament. Several players were banned from entering the United States, forcing the team to commute back and forth from a camp in Mexico. Iran are also without key forward Sardar Azmoun, who scored 57 goals in 91 international matches, and winger Ali Gholizadeh. New Zealand, the lowest-ranked team in the field, will look to frustrate and defend, making for a tight, low-scoring contest. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

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