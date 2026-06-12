Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN: Get up to $1,000 FanCash for USA vs. Paraguay, 2026 World Cup on Friday

The 2026 World Cup schedule continues on Friday with two matches, and the newest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN allows new users to get up to $1,000 in FanCash for online sports betting, with the offer varying by state. At 3 p.m. ET, co-host Canada takes on Bosnia-Herzegovina at BMO Field in Toronto. Canada is a -123 favorite at Fanatics Sportsbook and the over/under for total goals is 2.5. At 9 p.m. ET, the United States will host Paraguay at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, with the U.S. at +110 on the 90-minute money line and the over/under for total goals at 2.5. Sign up for Fanatics Sportsbook to bet on Friday's World Cup games:

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Friday World Cup betting preview

Co-host Canada opens as a -123 home favorite against Bosnia-Herzegovina at BMO Field in Toronto on Friday at 3:00 p.m. ET, with Bosnia-Herzegovina available at +373 and the over/under for total goals at 2.5. Canada enter as a co-host looking to assert themselves on home soil after failing to advance past the group stage in their 2022 World Cup return, going winless in three matches in Qatar. Bosnia-Herzegovina has won five of their last 10 international matches coming into this opener, and with Canada's home crowd expected to pack BMO Field, this figures to be one of the more compelling early kickoffs on Friday's World Cup schedule. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

The United States host Paraguay at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Friday at 9:00 p.m. ET, with the U.S. at +110 on the 90-minute money line and Paraguay at +290 at Fanatics Sportsbook. The over/under for total goals is set at 2.5 in what shapes up as a high-stakes group stage encounter. The United States are unbeaten in their World Cup meetings with Paraguay, including a 3-0 victory in their most recent head-to-head encounter, and a packed SoFi Stadium crowd could give the U.S. a significant advantage. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

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