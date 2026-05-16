The newest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN allows new users to get up to $1,000 in FanCash for online sports betting on Saturday, with the offer varying by state. You'll get 10 bet matches up to $100 each over 10 days. In the MLB, the Subway Series gets underway as the Yankees (-134) visit the Mets. In the NHL, the Sabres, who hold a 3-2 series lead, will visit the Canadiens (-172). You can also bet on Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

See our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review for the full list of terms and conditions.

Saturday MLB, NHL Championship betting preview

The New York Yankees (28-17) will visit the New York Mets (18-26 on Saturday. The Yankees (-134) come into the game winning two of their last three games, and the Mets will come in having won three of their last four games. The Yankees are 2-5 straight up in their last seven games. The total is 8.5, and the total has gone Over in five of the Yankees' last six road games against the Mets.

Scottie Scheffler (+350) remains the clear betting favorite for the 2026 PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club, despite being two shots behind the leader at 2-under par after 36 holes. Oddsmakers continue to heavily favor the world No. 1. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

Responsible Gaming

Fanatics Sportsbook provides various options and resources to allow users to game responsibly. Fanatics offers various options, such as the ability to take timeouts and voluntary self-exclusion measures. Users can also take advantage of problem gambling helplines, such as 1-800-MY-RESET, and you can get more information on problem gambling assistance inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app.