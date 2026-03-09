The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN allows new users to bet and get up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets in FanCash for online sports betting on Monday, with the offer varying by state. In the NBA game of the day, the Philadelphia 76ers, who are 11.5-point underdogs, will visit the Cleveland Cavaliers. A late NBA game will pit the New York Knicks, who are 2.5-point favorites, against the Los Angeles Clippers. Use the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN with Bet Insurance Rewards up to $1,000 back in FanCash here:

See our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review for the full list of terms and conditions.

Monday betting preview

In the first NBA game of the night, the Philadelphia 76ers will travel to take on the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Cavs are 11-point favorites and the over/under is 227. Philadelphia will be without Tyrese Maxey for at least the next two games; the 76ers are already without Joel Embiid and Paul George. The total has gone over in five of the 76ers last five road games against the Cavaliers. The 76ers are 0-11 ATS in their last 11 games played in March.

Also on Monday, the New York Knicks will visit the Los Angeles Clippers, who will be missing John Collins (neck), at 10 p.m. ET, and the Knicks are 2.5-point favorites. The Knicks are 2-5 ATS in their last seven games against the Clippers. The total is 221.5, and it has gone under in four of the Knicks' last five games. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN here:

Responsible Gaming

Fanatics Sportsbook provides many options and resources to allow users to game responsibly. Fanatics offers a number options like the ability to take timeouts and voluntary self-exclusion measures. Users can also take advantage of problem gambling helplines, such as 1-800-MY-RESET, and you can get more information on problem gambling assistance inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app.