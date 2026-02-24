The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN allows new users to bet and get up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets in FanCash to take advantage of online sports betting on Tuesday in the NBA. The Philadelphia 76ers, who are 8.5-point favorites, will visit the Indiana Pacers at 7 p.m. ET. Then, the New York Knicks, who are 3.5-point underdogs, will take on the Cleveland Cavaliers. Use the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN with Bet Insurance Rewards up to $1,000 back in FanCash here:

See our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review for the full list of terms and conditions.

Tuesday NBA betting preview

In the first game of the night, the Philadelphia 76ers will take on the Indiana Pacers at 7 p.m. ET. On the road, the 76ers are 16-11 SU and 18-9 ATS. The Pacers at home this season are 10-19 SU and 17-12 ATS. The 76ers are 10-5 SU in their last 15 games against Indiana. The 76ers are favored by 8.5 points in the latest Tuesday NBA odds at Fanatics Sportsbook.

In the primetime game, the New York Knicks travel to play the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Cavaliers are 3.5-point favorites. The Knicks are 2-4 SU in their last 6 games against the Cavaliers. In another angle, the total has gone under in six of New York's last seven games when playing on the road against the Cavaliers.

Sign up for Fanatics Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming



Fanatics Sportsbook gives several tools and resources to allow users to game responsibly. Fanatics offers many options like the ability to take timeouts and voluntary self-exclusion measures. Users can also take advantage of problem gambling helplines, such as 1-800-MY-RESET, and you can get more information on problem gambling assistance inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app.