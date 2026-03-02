The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN allows new users to bet and get up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets in FanCash for online sports betting on Monday, with the offer varying by state. The Boston Celtics, who are 7.5-point favorites, will visit the Milwaukee Bucks at 7:30 p.m. ET. Later on, the Los Angeles Clippers, who are 1.5-point favorites, will take on the Golden State Warriors at 10 p.m. ET. Use the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN with Bet Insurance Rewards up to $1,000 back in FanCash here:

Monday NBA betting preview

In the game of the day, the Boston Celtics will take on the Milwaukee Bucks at 7:30 p.m. ET. On the season, the Celtics are 35-25 against the spread and 20-11 ATS on the road. The Bucks are 37-22 ATS and 13-15 ATS at home. The Celtics are 4-1 ATS in their last five games against opponents from the Central Division. The Celtics are 7.5-point underdogs, while the over/under is 215.5. The total has gone under in six of the Celtics' last seven games on the road.

In the late game, the Los Angeles Clippers will visit the Golden State Warriors at 8 p.m. ET. The Clippers are 1.5-point favorites. The Clippers are 7-1 ATS in their last right games against the Warriors. In another angle, the total for Monday night's matchup is 216.5, and four of the last five Clippers games have gone over the total.

