In the NBA game of the day, the New York Knicks, who are 3.5-point favorites, will travel to take on the Los Angeles Lakers. Michigan State vs. Michigan, meanwhile, highlights the Sunday college basketball schedule.

See our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review for the full list of terms and conditions.

Sunday betting preview

In one of the better college hoops matchups of the season, the Michigan Wolverines host the Michigan State Spartans at 4:30 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+. The No. 3 Wolverines have already locked down the top spot in the Big Ten, though the Spartans could claim a solo second-place finish if they can pull the upset as 9.5-points underdogs.

Also on Saturday, the New York Knicks will visit the Los Angeles Lakers at 3:30 p.m. ET, and the Knicks are 3.5-point favorites. New York is expected to be without Miles McBride (ankle), while LeBron James (elbow/foot) is listed as questionable. The Knicks are 6-4 against the spread in their last 10 games. The Lakers are 5-5 ATS in their last 10.

Fanatics Sportsbook provides several options and resources to allow users to game responsibly. Fanatics offers various options like the ability to take timeouts and voluntary self-exclusion measures. Users can also take advantage of problem gambling helplines, such as 1-800-MY-RESET, and you can get more information on problem gambling assistance inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app.