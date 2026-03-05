The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN allows new users to bet and get up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets in FanCash for online sports betting on Thursday, with the offer varying by state. The Dallas Mavericks, who are 8.5-point underdogs, will visit the Orlando Magic at 7 p.m. ET. Later on, the Golden State Warriors, who are 9.5-point underdogs, will take on the Houston Rockets. Use the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN with Bet Insurance Rewards up to $1,000 back in FanCash here:

See our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review for the full list of terms and conditions.

Thursday NBA betting preview

In the earliest NBA game, the Dallas Mavericks will take on the Orlando Magic at 7 p.m. ET. On the season, the Mavericks are 27-34 against the spread and 10-18 ATS on the road. The Magic are 26-34 against the spread and 14-17 ATS at home. The Magic are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games against an opponent in the Western Conference. The Magic are 8.5-point favorites, while the over/under is 228.5. The total has gone over in 11 of the Magic's last 15 games when playing at home against the Mavs.

Also on Thursday, the Golden State Warriors will visit the Houston Rockets at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Rockets are 9.5-point favorites. The Warriors are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games against the Rockets. In another angle, the total for Thursday night's matchup is 214.5, and the total has gone under in five of the Warriors' last six games when playing on the road against the Rockets.

. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN here:

Responsible Gaming

Fanatics Sportsbook provides many options and resources to allow users to game responsibly. Fanatics offers many options like the ability to take timeouts and voluntary self-exclusion measures. Users can also take advantage of problem gambling helplines, such as 1-800-MY-RESET, and you can get more information on problem gambling assistance inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app.