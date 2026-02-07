The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN lets new users can bet and get up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets in FanCash. The New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks (-4.5, 45.5) will square off in the final game of the NFL season at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday. The Seahawks are -235 money-line favorites (risk $235 to win $100), while the Patriots are +196 underdogs (risk $100 to win $196). Use the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN with Bet Insurance Rewards up to $100 back in FanCash daily here:

Seahawks vs. Patriots NFL betting preview

Both Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold and Patriots quarterback Drake Maye entered this season with questions around them for entirely different reasons. Darnold finally had his NFL breakout season last year in Year Seven of his NFL career in his first season with the Vikings. He then signed a three-year, $100.5 million contract with the Seahawks this offseason, and many questioned at the time if he was worth that deal. After throwing for 346 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions last week to lead Seattle to the Big Game, it's hard to challenge his status as a top QB1 now.

Meanwhile, Maye needed to overcome a less-than-stellar rookie season in an era where many expect highly drafted rookies to dominate from Day One. Like Darnold, Maye was a No. 3 overall pick in the NFL Draft. Maye nearly doubled his passing yardage this season, throwing for 4,394 yards. He led the NFL in completion percentage (72%) and was the runner-up in NFL MVP voting to Matthew Stafford. For NFL betting, the Seahawks are 4.5-point favorites, with an over/under of 45.5 points in the latest Patriots vs. Seahawks odds at Fanatics Sportsbook, both unchanged from the opening lines. Darnold is the +120 favorite to win Big Game MVP, while Maye is +230.

