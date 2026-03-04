The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN allows new users to bet and get up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets in FanCash for online sports betting on Wednesday, with the offer varying by state. The Oklahoma City Thunder, who are 4.5-point favorites, will visit the New York Knicks at 7 p.m. ET. Later on, the Charlotte Hornets, who are 6.5-point underdogs, will take on the Boston Celtics. Use the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN with Bet Insurance Rewards up to $1,000 back in FanCash here:

See our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review for the full list of terms and conditions.

Wednesday NBA betting preview

In the game of the day, the Oklahoma City Thunder will take on the New York Knicks at 7 p.m. ET. On the season, the Thunder are 31-32 against the spread and 16-15 ATS on the road. The Knicks are 34-29 against the spread and 21-11 ATS at home. The Thunder are 10-3 ATS in their last 13 games against the Knicks. The Thunder are 4.5-point favorites, while the over/under is 222.5. The total has gone over in 10 of the Thunder's last 12 road games.

Also on Wednesday, the Charlotte Hornets will visit the Boston Celtics at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Celtics are 6.5-point favorites. The Hornets are 8-0 against the spread in their last eight games. In another angle, the total for Tuesday night's matchup is 223.5, and the total has gone under in eight of the Hornets' last eight games against an opponent in the Atlantic Division.

. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN here:

Responsible Gaming

Fanatics Sportsbook provides several tools and resources to allow users to game responsibly. Fanatics offers various options like the ability to take timeouts and voluntary self-exclusion measures. Users can also take advantage of problem gambling helplines, such as 1-800-MY-RESET, and you can get more information on problem gambling assistance inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app.