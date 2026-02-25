The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN allows new users to bet and get up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets in FanCash to take advantage of online sports betting on Wednesday. The Golden State Warriors, who are 4-point favorites, will visit the Memphis Grizzlies at 7:30 p.m. ET. Then, the Boston Celtics, who are 3.5-point underdogs, will take on the Denver Nuggets. Use the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN with Bet Insurance Rewards up to $1,000 back in FanCash here:

Wednesday NBA betting preview

In the first game of the night, the Golden State Warriors will take on the Memphis Grizzlies at 7:30 p.m. ET. On the road, the Warriors are 11-17 SU and also 11-17 ATS. The Grizzlies at home this season are 12-16 SU and also 12-16 ATS. The Warriors are 2-10 ATS in their last 12 games when playing on the road against the Grizzlies. The Warriors are favored by four points in the latest Wednesday NBA odds at Fanatics Sportsbook.

In the primetime game, the Boston Celtics travel to play the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET. The Nuggets are 3.5-point favorites. The Celtics are 4-2 ATS in their last six games when playing on the road against the Nuggets. In another angle, the Celtics are 2-4 ATS in their last 6 games against the Nuggets.

Responsible Gaming

Fanatics Sportsbook provides several tools and resources to allow users to game responsibly. Fanatics offers many options like the ability to take timeouts and voluntary self-exclusion measures. Users can also take advantage of problem gambling helplines, such as 1-800-MY-RESET, and you can get more information on problem gambling assistance inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app.