Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26: $1,000 FanCash for Angels-Marlins, Blue Jays-Phillies, UFC Saturday

The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 unlocks up to $1,000 in FanCash available on Saturday's MLB games and tonight's UFC Fight Night featuring Mateusz Gamrot vs. Quillan Salkilld at Meta Apex in Las Vegas. The Miami Marlins will host the Los Angeles Angels at 4:10 p.m. ET at LoanDepot Park, while the Philadelphia Phillies will host the Toronto Blue Jays at 6:05 p.m. ET. Miami is a -156 moneyline favorite against the Angels, and Philadelphia is a -161 favorite against the Blue Jays. Sign up for the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here:

See our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review for the full list of terms and conditions.



The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and entered Week 20 of the MLB season on a sizzling 42-29 run on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anyone following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Miami Marlins vs. Los Angeles Angels

Miami hosts Los Angeles in Saturday's 4:10 p.m. ET game, with the Marlins at 58-59 on the season against the Angels' 45-71 mark. Miami is a -156 moneyline favorite at home, and the Angels are +142. Sandy Alcantara (12-6, 3.68 ERA) starts for Miami against Walbert Ureña (7-7, 2.54 ERA) for Los Angeles. The Marlins have lost four in a row. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Toronto Blue Jays

Philadelphia hosts Toronto in Saturday's 6:05 p.m. ET game at Citizens Bank Park, with the Phillies at 62-55 against the Blue Jays' 55-62 mark. The Phillies are a -161 moneyline favorite at home and the Blue Jays are +145. Aaron Nola (3-9, 5.55 ERA) starts for Philadelphia against Max Scherzer (1-4, 7.92 ERA) for Toronto. Both teams have won three of their last five games. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

Responsible Gaming

Fanatics Sportsbook provides various options and resources to allow users to game responsibly. Fanatics offers various options, such as the ability to take timeouts and voluntary self-exclusion measures. Users can also take advantage of problem gambling helplines, such as 1-800-MY-RESET, and you can get more information on problem gambling assistance inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app.