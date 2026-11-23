The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 gives new users up to $1,000 in FanCash. In the NFL, the Bengals will visit the Commanders at 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday Night Football, with Cincinnati favored by 5.5 points and the total at 54.5 at Fanatics. Cincinnati is a -290 money line favorite (risk $290 to win $100). Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

See our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review for the full list of terms and conditions. You can also check out our fastest withdrawal betting sites before you deposit.

Bengals vs. Commanders betting preview

Cincinnati visits Northwest Stadium to face Washington at 8:15 p.m. ET, and the Bengals are 5.5-point favorites with the total at 54.5. Cincinnati is a -290 money line favorite (risk $290 to win $100), while Washington is a +246 underdog (risk $100 to win $246). The Bengals are 7-2 after a 38-18 win over Pittsburgh on Nov. 15, and guard Dalton Risner is out with a knee injury. The Commanders are 3-6, and running back Rachaad White is questionable with a heel injury. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

Responsible Gaming

Must be at least 21 years old and in a state Fanatics Sportsbook operates. Fanatics Sportsbook provides various options and resources to allow users to game responsibly. Fanatics offers various options, such as the ability to take timeouts and voluntary self-exclusion measures. Users can also take advantage of problem gambling helplines, such as 1-800-MY-RESET, and you can get more information on problem gambling assistance inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app.