Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26: $1,000 FanCash for Blue Jays-Red Sox, Dodgers-Mets, MLB, UFC

The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 unlocks up to $1,000 in FanCash to wager on Blue Jays vs. Red Sox and Dodgers vs. Mets on Saturday. Boston enters as the -120 home favorite against Toronto at 4:10 p.m. ET, while Los Angeles is a -158 road favorite in a 7:15 p.m. ET nightcap against New York in Queens. Saturday's schedule also features UFC Fight Night headlined by Magomed Ankalaev -535 favorite vs. Bogdan Guskov. Sign up for the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here:

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Blue Jays vs. Red Sox betting preview

Toronto visits Boston at 4:10 p.m. ET, with the Red Sox at 53-49 on the season and a -120 money line favorite. The Blue Jays enter at 47-57 with a money line of +100, and the over/under sits at 7.5. Sonny Gray starts for Boston with a 12-1 record and a 2.48 ERA, and he has pitched at least six innings with one earned run or fewer in five consecutive starts heading into Saturday. Multiple Toronto starters are on the injured list, leaving the Blue Jays to assemble their rotation for the afternoon. Toronto is 3-14 in its last 17 games against American League opponents. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

Dodgers vs. Mets betting preview

Los Angeles visits New York at 7:15 p.m. ET, with the Dodgers at 66-38 on the season and a -158 money line favorite. The Mets are 43-61 on the year and +143 money line underdogs. The run line is set at Los Angeles -1.5 +100 and New York +1.5 -120, and the over/under sits at 7.5. Yoshinobu Yamamoto starts for Los Angeles, while the Mets piece together their rotation for Saturday's home game. Tyler Glasnow, Blake Snell, and Gavin Stone remain on the injured list for the Dodgers' rotation, and closer Edwin Diaz is also unavailable out of the bullpen. Los Angeles is 5-0 in its last five meetings with New York. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

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