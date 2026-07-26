Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26: $1,000 FanCash for Braves-Orioles, Yankees-Phillies, MLB on Sunday

The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 unlocks up to $1,000 in FanCash to wager on Braves vs. Orioles and Yankees vs. Phillies on Sunday. Atlanta opens as a near-even road pick'em at 1:35 p.m. ET against the Orioles, with both clubs listed at -110, while Philadelphia is a -189 home favorite in the 7:20 p.m. ET series finale against New York. Sunday's slate also features Angels vs. Giants and Dodgers vs. Mets. Sign up for the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here:

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Braves vs. Orioles betting preview

Atlanta visits Baltimore at 1:35 p.m. ET, with the Braves at 61-43 on the season and the Orioles at 51-54. Both clubs open at -110, making Sunday a near-even matchup as Baltimore looks to complete a series win after taking Saturday's game 3-2. Starting pitchers are to be determined for both clubs heading into Sunday's contest. Atlanta has gone 1-4 in its last five meetings with Baltimore. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

Yankees vs. Phillies betting preview

New York visits Philadelphia at 7:20 p.m. ET, with the Phillies at 56-49 on the season and -189 money line favorites and the Yankees at 59-45 on the year at +156. The run line is Philadelphia -1.5 at +117 and the over/under sits at 8. Cristopher Sanchez starts for Philadelphia with an 8-1 home record and a 1.15 ERA in home starts this season. Will Warren starts for New York with a 4.00 ERA and a 1.37 WHIP. Cody Bellinger also left Saturday's game with a hamstring injury and is expected to miss time. New York won each of the first two games of the series. New York is 5-0 in its last five road games against Philadelphia. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

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