Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26: $1,000 FanCash for Cardinals-Diamondbacks, Royals-Tigers, MLB today

The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 unlocks up to $1,000 in FanCash to wager on Thursday's MLB slate, including Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals and Royals vs. Tigers. St. Louis is a -120 money line favorite at home, while Detroit enters as a -225 favorite at Comerica Park. Sign up for the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here:

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Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals betting preview

Arizona visits St. Louis at 5:15 p.m. ET in St. Louis, Missouri, with the Cardinals sitting at 52-49 on the season as the -120 moneyline favorite at home. The Diamondbacks enter at 53-49 with a moneyline of +100, and the run line is set at Arizona -1.5 +165 and St. Louis +1.5 -205. The over/under sits at 7.5, with the Over at -120 and the Under at +100. St. Louis has dropped four of its last five games heading into Thursday, while Arizona comes in off a 15-5 rout on Wednesday and has gone 4-2 against the Cardinals this season. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

Royals vs. Tigers betting preview

Kansas City visits Detroit at 6:40 p.m. ET in Detroit, Michigan, with the Tigers sitting at 48-54 on the season as the -225 moneyline favorite at home. The Royals enter at 43-60 with a moneyline of +185, and the run line is set at Kansas City +1.5 -110 and Detroit -1.5 -110. The over/under sits at 8.5, with the Over at -105 and the Under at -115. Detroit has won four of the last six meetings with Kansas City and enters Thursday's game on the back of a 5-1 win over the Cubs on Wednesday. The total has gone under in four of Kansas City's last five games against an AL opponent. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

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