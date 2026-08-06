Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26: $1,000 FanCash for Cardinals vs. Panthers, 2026 NFL Hall of Fame Game

The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 unlocks up to $1,000 in FanCash available on Thursday's 2026 NFL Hall of Fame Game. The Carolina Panthers are taking on the Arizona Cardinals at 8 p.m. ET at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio. The Panthers are favored by 1.5 points, while the over/under for total points scored is 35. Sign up for the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here:

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Carolina Panthers vs. Arizona Cardinals

The 2026 Hall of Fame Game kicks off Thursday night at 8 p.m. ET at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio, giving fans the first look at both rosters ahead of the regular season. Carolina enters as a -120 moneyline favorite over Arizona, which is listed at +100. The total is 35. Carson Beck is starting and making his NFL debut for the Cardinals. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

Boston Red Sox vs. Chicago White Sox

Boston has won the first two games of this series at Fenway Park, outscoring Chicago 18-2 in back-to-back victories heading into Thursday's series finale. The Red Sox are 62-51 on the season and are -181 moneyline favorites at home, while the White Sox are 59-54 and +162. The total is 9 runs. Luis Castillo (3-9, 5.06 ERA) starts for Chicago against Ranger Suarez (4-3, 3.15 ERA) for Boston in Thursday's 7:10 p.m. ET matchup at Fenway Park. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

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