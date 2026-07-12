Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26: $1,000 FanCash for Dodgers-Diamondbacks, Red Sox-Mets, MLB on Sunday

The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 unlocks up to $1,000 in FanCash, and new users can use it to bet on the Los Angeles Dodgers hosting the Arizona Diamondbacks in Sunday's game in Los Angeles, California, or the Boston Red Sox entering as the Fanatics Sportsbook moneyline favorite at -109 against the New York Mets in New York, New York. Bet on Dodgers-Diamondbacks and Red Sox-Mets here. Sign up for Fanatics Sportsbook to bet on today's MLB games:

See our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review for the full list of terms and conditions.

Sunday MLB betting preview

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks

The Los Angeles Dodgers enter Sunday's home game against the Arizona Diamondbacks as the Fanatics Sportsbook moneyline favorite at -229 against Arizona at +188, a line that opened with Los Angeles at -205 and has continued moving toward the Dodgers entering Sunday afternoon in Los Angeles, California. The Dodgers hold one of the best records in baseball at 61-35, and SportsLine's model gives Los Angeles a 75% win probability in this home matchup, a substantially stronger lean than the consensus 69.6% implied probability. The run line has the Dodgers at -1.5 for -111 at Fanatics Sportsbook, reflecting a market that prices Los Angeles as likely to win by multiple runs, and the total is set at 9.5 with the Over at -102 and the Under at -118. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

Red Sox vs. Mets

The Boston Red Sox enter Sunday's road game against the New York Mets as the Fanatics Sportsbook moneyline favorite at -109, a line that opened with Boston at -116 and has since eased entering Sunday's game in New York, New York. The Mets carry a 40-56 record into Sunday as one of the weaker teams in the National League, while Boston enters at 45-48, and SportsLine's model projects Boston to score 5.4 runs to New York's 4.8. The run line has Boston at -1.5 for +143 at Fanatics Sportsbook, offering value for bettors who believe the Red Sox will win by multiple runs on the road, and the total is set at 8 with the Over at -115 at Fanatics Sportsbook. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

Responsible Gaming

Fanatics Sportsbook provides various options and resources to allow users to game responsibly. Fanatics offers various options, such as the ability to take timeouts and voluntary self-exclusion measures. Users can also take advantage of problem gambling helplines, such as 1-800-MY-RESET, and you can get more information on problem gambling assistance inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app.