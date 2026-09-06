The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 unlocks up to $1,000 in FanCash. No. 9 Ole Miss is set to square off against No. 24 Louisville, while No. 4 Notre Dame battles Wisconsin, with both games kicking off at 7:30 p.m. ET. Wisconsin is expected to be without right guard Emerson Mandell (foot) due to injury against Notre Dame. Sign up for the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here:

See our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review for the full list of terms and conditions. You can also check out our fastest withdrawal betting sites before you deposit.

College football betting preview

Washington State vs. Washington

Anyone targeting the best betting apps should know that Washington State and Washington open their seasons with the Apple Cup at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium at 4 p.m. ET, marking the first time the rivalry game has kicked off a season for either program. The Huskies are 23.5-point favorites with the total at 51.5. Washington is a -2632 money line favorite (risk $2,632 to win $100), while Washington State is a +1220 underdog (risk $100 to win $1,220). Washington went 9-4 last season and won the LA Bowl over Boise State under third-year head coach Jedd Fisch, who turns to Stanford transfer quarterback Elijah Brown. Washington State went 7-6 and won the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl but enters under first-year head coach Kirby Moore, who has named UC Davis transfer Caden Pinnick his starting quarterback. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame

Wisconsin visits Lambeau Field to face Notre Dame at 7:30 p.m. ET, and the Fighting Irish are 20.5-point favorites with the total at 46.5. Notre Dame went 10-2 last season under fourth-year head coach Marcus Freeman and needs to replace departed quarterback Riley Leonard. Wisconsin stumbled to a 4-8 finish in 2025 under Luke Fickell and turns to Southern Illinois transfer Hunter Simmons at quarterback. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

Responsible Gaming

Fanatics Sportsbook provides various options and resources to allow users to game responsibly. Fanatics offers various options, such as the ability to take timeouts and voluntary self-exclusion measures. Users can also take advantage of problem gambling helplines, such as 1-800-MY-RESET, and you can get more information on problem gambling assistance inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app.