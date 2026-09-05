The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 unlocks up to $1,000 in FanCash. Saturday's college football slate includes Lane Kiffin's debut in LSU (-10) vs. Clemson at 7:30 p.m. ET. Sign up for the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here:

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College football betting preview

Clemson vs. LSU

The night's headliner sends Clemson to Tiger Stadium to face LSU at 7:30 p.m. ET in Lane Kiffin's debut as the Tigers' head coach. Kiffin arrives after going 55-19 at Ole Miss from 2020 to 2025 and reportedly brought in the nation's top transfer portal class, headlined by quarterback Sam Leavitt, a transfer from Arizona State. Clemson enters looking to bounce back from a disappointing 7-6 finish a year after being picked to win the ACC, with quarterback Christopher Vizzina, a former four-star recruit, making just his second career start. LSU is a 10-point favorite, and the total is set at 49.5. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

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