The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 gives new users up to $1,000 in FanCash. In college basketball on Tuesday, Michigan will play Creighton at 5:30 p.m. ET, with the Wolverines favored by 5.5 points and the total at 161.5. In the NBA, the Pistons will visit the Magic at 7 p.m. ET, with Detroit favored by 2.5 points and the total at 212.5. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

See our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review for the full list of terms and conditions. You can also check out our fastest withdrawal betting sites before you deposit.

Michigan vs. Creighton betting preview

Michigan faces Creighton at T-Mobile Arena at 5:30 p.m. ET, and the Wolverines are 5.5-point favorites with the total at 161.5. Michigan is the money line favorite, while Creighton is a +215 underdog (risk $100 to win $215). The Wolverines lost 79-73 at Villanova on Nov. 21 and beat Marquette 84-70 on Nov. 11. Guard Joseph Hartman is listed with a shoulder injury. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 to get up to a $1,000 in FanCash:

Pistons vs. Magic betting preview

Detroit visits Kia Center to face Orlando at 7 p.m. ET, and the Pistons are 2.5-point favorites with the total at 212.5. Detroit is a -140 money line favorite (risk $140 to win $100), while Orlando is a +120 underdog (risk $100 to win $120). The Pistons are 10-6 after a 107-97 loss at Atlanta on Nov. 22, and center Jalen Duren is out with a hamstring injury. The Magic are 7-9, and forward Paolo Banchero is out with an ankle injury. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

Responsible Gaming

Must be at least 21 years old and in a state Fanatics Sportsbook operates. Fanatics Sportsbook provides various options and resources to allow users to game responsibly. Fanatics offers various options, such as the ability to take timeouts and voluntary self-exclusion measures. Users can also take advantage of problem gambling helplines, such as 1-800-MY-RESET, and you can get more information on problem gambling assistance inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app.