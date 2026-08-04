Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26: $1,000 FanCash for Nationals-Phillies, White Sox-Red Sox, MLB Tuesday

The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 unlocks up to $1,000 in FanCash to wager on the Tuesday MLB slate. The Philadelphia Phillies will host the Washington Nationals at 6:40 p.m. ET at Citizens Bank Park, while the Boston Red Sox will host the Chicago White Sox at 7:10 p.m. ET at Fenway Park. Philadelphia is a -248 moneyline favorite, while Boston is a -122 favorite against Chicago. Sign up for the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here:

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Philadelphia Phillies vs. Washington Nationals

Philadelphia has won three straight games heading into Tuesday's series-opener at Citizens Bank Park, while Washington has lost six consecutive games and enters the series having gone 3-7 over its last 10. The Phillies are 60-53 on the season and are -248 moneyline favorites at home, while the Nationals sit at 55-59 and are +200. The total is 9 runs. Jesus Luzardo starts for Philadelphia against Zack Littell for Washington. The Nationals have been in sell mode at the trade deadline, shipping off key contributors in recent days and leaving their roster noticeably depleted heading into this series. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

Boston Red Sox vs. Chicago White Sox

Boston has put together one of the best stretches of baseball in the American League, winning five straight games and going 8-2 over the last 10 entering Tuesday's series opener at Fenway Park. The Red Sox are 60-51 on the season and -122 favorites at home, while Chicago sits at 59-52 and comes in at +102 with a 5-5 mark over its last 10. The total is 9 runs. Patrick Sandoval starts for Boston against Davis Martin for Chicago. The White Sox have a winning record this season, but face a Red Sox team playing its best baseball of the summer, with Fenway Park providing an additional home advantage. Johan Oviedo and Trevor Story are on the injured list for Boston, while Bryan Montgomery and Tim Gilbert are sidelined for Chicago. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

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