Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26: $1,000 FanCash for Nationals-Reds, Athletics-Red Sox, MLB on Friday

The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 unlocks up to $1,000 in FanCash available on Friday's MLB games. The Washington Nationals will host the Cincinnati Reds at 6:45 p.m. ET at Nationals Park, while the Boston Red Sox will host the Athletics at 7:10 p.m. ET at Fenway Park in one of the night's most lopsided matchups. Washington is a -125 moneyline favorite at home against Cincinnati, while Boston is a -275 favorite against the Athletics at Fenway. Sign up for the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here:

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Boston Red Sox vs. Athletics

Boston enters Friday's 7:10 p.m. ET home game at Fenway Park as one of the hottest teams in baseball over the past month, sitting at 63-51 against the Athletics' 45-70 mark. The Red Sox are -275 moneyline favorites at home and the Athletics are listed at +220. Payton Tolle (6-6, 3.30 ERA) starts for Boston against Jack Perkins (2-7, 6.72 ERA) for the Athletics in Friday's game at Fenway Park. The total is 8.5 runs. The Red Sox are 5-0 in Tolles' last five starts. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

Washington Nationals vs. Cincinnati Reds

Washington hosts Cincinnati in Friday's 6:45 p.m. ET opener at Nationals Park in a tight matchup between two clubs hovering around .500, with the Nationals at 56-61 and the Reds at 56-58. Washington is a -125 moneyline favorite at home, and Cincinnati is listed at +105. Cade Cavalli (8-5, 3.52 ERA) starts for Washington against Chase Petty (1-2, 4.50 ERA) for Cincinnati in Friday's 6:45 p.m. ET game at Nationals Park. The total is nine runs, and the Under is 5-0 in the Reds' last five road games. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

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