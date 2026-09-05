The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 unlocks up to $1,000 in FanCash. Saturday's college football slate includes Boise State vs. No. 2 Oregon (-24.5), Baylor vs. Auburn (-7.5) in the Aflac Kickoff Game in Atlanta, and the headliner, Lane Kiffin's debut in LSU vs. Clemson. Sign up for the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here:

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College football betting preview

Boise State vs. No. 2 Oregon

Anyone targeting the best betting apps should know that Boise State opens its first season in the Pac-12 with a trip to Autzen Stadium to face No. 2 Oregon at 3:30 p.m. ET, a jump after 15 years in the Mountain West. The Ducks are coming off another College Football Playoff appearance but were routed in the semifinal for the second straight year, and they return quarterback Dante Moore, a preseason Heisman Trophy contender, along with most of their key pieces. Boise State brings back roughly half its starters, including quarterback Maddux Madsen, who helped the Broncos reach the 2024 Playoff, though star running back Ashton Jeanty has since moved on to the NFL. Oregon is a 24.5-point favorite, and the total is set at 51.5. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

Clemson vs. LSU

The night's headliner sends Clemson to Tiger Stadium to face LSU at 7:30 p.m. ET in Lane Kiffin's debut as the Tigers' head coach. Kiffin arrives after going 55-19 at Ole Miss from 2020 to 2025 and reportedly brought in the nation's top transfer portal class, headlined by quarterback Sam Leavitt, a transfer from Arizona State. Clemson enters looking to bounce back from a disappointing 7-6 finish a year after being picked to win the ACC, with quarterback Christopher Vizzina, a former four-star recruit, making just his second career start. LSU is a 10-point favorite, and the total is set at 50.5. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

Baylor vs. Auburn

Baylor and Auburn meet at a neutral site in the Aflac Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta at 3:30 p.m. ET. Baylor head coach Dave Aranda is in a make-or-break year after a 5-7 finish in 2025, and he hands the offense to quarterback DJ Lagway, a transfer from Florida. Auburn fired Hugh Freeze midway through last season and hired Alex Golesh away from South Florida, where Golesh brought along quarterback Byrum Brown to lead a new-look Tigers attack. Auburn is a 7.5-point favorite, and the total is set at 58.5. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

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