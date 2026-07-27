Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26: $1,000 FanCash for Orioles-Tigers, Diamondbacks-Pirates, MLB Monday

The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 unlocks up to $1,000 in FanCash to wager on Orioles vs. Tigers and Diamondbacks vs. Pirates on Monday. Baltimore enters as a near-even road pick'em at 6:40 p.m. ET, with the Tigers listed as -119 home favorites. Arizona opens as a near-even road pick'em at 6:40 p.m. ET, with Pittsburgh listed at -118. Monday's slate also features Phillies vs. Marlins, Braves vs. Mets, Yankees vs. White Sox, and Cubs vs. Cardinals. Sign up for the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here:

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Orioles vs. Tigers betting preview

Baltimore visits Detroit at 6:40 p.m. ET in Detroit, Michigan, with the Orioles at 51-55 on the season and the Tigers at 50-56. Detroit opens as the -119 home favorite with Baltimore at -101 in Monday's opener. Kyle Bradish starts for Baltimore against Detroit's Keider Montero, with Baltimore going 10-10 in games when Bradish starts this season and Detroit going 8-8 in Montero starts. Baltimore has won two of three straight up against Detroit in head-to-head play this season. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

Diamondbacks vs. Pirates betting preview

Arizona visits Pittsburgh at 6:40 p.m. ET in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, with the Diamondbacks at 55-51 on the season and the Pirates at 54-52. Pittsburgh opens as the -118 home favorite with Arizona at -101. Merrill Kelly starts for Arizona against Pittsburgh's Mitch Keller in what shapes up as a competitive near-even matchup between two clubs sitting in the middle of the division race. Arizona's offense has been productive despite entering Monday's game having dropped two straight, scoring six or more runs in six of the last nine contests. Pittsburgh holds a two-game-to-one lead in the head-to-head series against Arizona this season. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

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