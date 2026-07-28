Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26: $1,000 FanCash for Orioles-Tigers, Phillies-Marlins, MLB on Tuesday

The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 unlocks up to $1,000 in FanCash to wager on Orioles vs. Tigers, Phillies vs. Marlins, or any other game on Tuesday. Baltimore enters as a road underdog at 6:40 p.m. ET, with Detroit a -143 home favorite. Philadelphia visits Miami at 6:40 p.m. ET, with the Marlins as -113 home favorites. Tuesday's slate also features Yankees vs. White Sox, Cubs vs. Cardinals, Red Sox vs. Athletics, and Dodgers vs. Mariners. Sign up for the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here:

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Orioles vs. Tigers betting preview

Baltimore visits Detroit at 6:40 p.m. ET, with the Orioles at 52-55 on the season and the Tigers at 50-57. Detroit is a -143 home favorite, with Baltimore at +119. Dean Kremer starts for Baltimore against Detroit's Troy Melton, with Kremer sitting 1-3 with a 5.06 ERA in six 2026 starts, while Melton has been one of the AL's better young starters, going 5-1 with a 1.95 ERA. Baltimore took the series opener on Monday, 8-5, giving the Orioles a 1-0 lead in the three-game set at Comerica Park. On the injury front, Baltimore is without catcher Adley Rutschman (wrist), first baseman Ryan Mountcastle (foot), and starter Chris Bassitt (back), while Detroit is missing outfielder Kerry Carpenter (foot) and ace Justin Verlander (hamstring). Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

Phillies vs. Marlins betting preview

Philadelphia visits Miami at 6:40 p.m. ET, with the Phillies at 57-50 on the season and the Marlins at 53-54. Miami is a -113 home favorite, with Philadelphia at -107. Aaron Nola starts for Philadelphia against Miami's Sandy Alcantara, with the Phillies going just 9-12 in Nola's starts this season, while the Marlins have gone 13-9 in Alcantara's starts. Miami took the series opener on Monday, 8-7, and owns a 5-3 head-to-head edge over Philadelphia this season, including a 32-23 record at home. Philadelphia is 1-5 in its last six games. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

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