Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26: $1,000 FanCash for Rangers-Giants, Blue Jays-Astros, MLB on Monday

The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 unlocks up to $1,000 in FanCash to wager on ahead of an eight-game Monday MLB slate that includes the Texas Rangers hosting the San Francisco Giants at 8 p.m. ET and the Houston Astros hosting the Toronto Blue Jays at 8:10 p.m. ET. San Francisco is a -110 moneyline favorite at Globe Life Field, and Houston is a -135 favorite at Daikin Park. The over/under for total runs scored in Astros vs. Blue Jays is 9. Sign up for the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here:

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Texas Rangers vs. San Francisco Giants

Both teams enter Monday on extended losing streaks, with San Francisco having dropped three straight and Texas losing five in a row. San Francisco visits Texas at 8 p.m. ET at Globe Life Field, with the Giants at 47-65 on the season and the Rangers at 55-57. San Francisco opens as a narrow -110 moneyline favorite and Texas is listed at -109, with the run total set at 8. Logan Webb starts for San Francisco against Cal Quantrill for Texas. Josh Jung is on the injured list for Texas, while Matt Chapman is sidelined for San Francisco. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

Houston Astros vs. Toronto Blue Jays



Houston has won six consecutive games heading into Monday's series opener, while Toronto has gone just 5-5 over its last 10. Toronto visits Houston at 8:10 p.m. ET at Daikin Park, with the Blue Jays at 52-60 on the season and the Astros at 58-55. Houston opens as a -135 moneyline favorite and Toronto is listed at +112, with the run total set at 9. Shane Bieber starts for Toronto against Cristian Javier for Houston. Spencer Arrighetti is on the injured list for Houston, while Patrick Corbin and Yimi Garcia are sidelined for Toronto. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

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