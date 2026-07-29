Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26: $1,000 FanCash for Rays-Rangers, Cubs-Cardinals, MLB on Wednesday

The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 unlocks up to $1,000 in FanCash to wager on Rangers vs. Rays, Cubs vs. Cardinals, or any other game on Wednesday. Tampa Bay enters as a -136 home favorite at 6:40 p.m. ET, with Texas visiting Tropicana Field. Chicago visits St. Louis at 7:45 p.m. ET, with the Cardinals listed as -115 favorites. Wednesday's slate also includes Braves vs. Mets, Yankees vs. White Sox and Mariners vs. Dodgers. Sign up for the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here:

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Rangers vs. Rays betting preview

Texas visits Tampa Bay at 6:40 p.m. ET at Tropicana Field, with the Rangers at 55-52 on the season and the Rays at 62-44. Tampa Bay is a -150 home favorite, with Texas at +125. MacKenzie Gore starts for Texas against Casey Legumina in an opener role for Tampa Bay, with Ian Seymour expected to follow as the bulk pitcher. The Rays are 38-16 at home this season and 21-10 against left-handed starting pitchers. Texas may also be without All-Star closer Jacob Latz on Wednesday after the Rangers used him in Tuesday's win. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

Cubs vs. Cardinals betting preview

Chicago visits St. Louis at 7:45 p.m. ET at Busch Stadium, with the Cubs at 61-46 on the season and the Cardinals at 53-54. Both teams are listed at -104 in a near pick-em. Matt Boyd starts for Chicago against Dustin May for St. Louis. The Cubs won 10-2 on Tuesday and have gone 7-3 in their last 10 games, while the Cardinals have dropped eight of their last 10 and fell by eight runs in Tuesday's series opener. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

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