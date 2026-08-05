Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26: $1,000 FanCash for Reds-Athletics, Guardians-Mets, MLB on Wednesday

The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 unlocks up to $1,000 in FanCash available on Wednesday's MLB slate. The Cincinnati Reds are hosting the Oakland Athletics at 6:40 p.m. ET at Great American Ball Park, while the Cleveland Guardians will face the New York Mets at 6:40 p.m. ET at Progressive Field. Cincinnati is a -148 moneyline favorite at home against Oakland, and Cleveland is a -107 favorite against New York. Sign up for the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here:

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and entered Week 20 of the MLB season on a sizzling 42-29 run on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anyone following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Cincinnati Reds vs. Athletics

The Athletics have lost five consecutive games heading into Wednesday's series opener at Great American Ball Park, including a 5-4 loss to Cincinnati on Tuesday. The Reds are 54-58 on the season and -148 moneyline favorites at home, while the Athletics are 45-68 and listed at +133. The total is 9.5 runs. Rhett Lowder (3-7, 5.42 ERA) starts for Cincinnati against Jacob Lopez (5-4, 5.79 ERA) for the A's. The Under is 4-0 in the Reds' last four interleague games as an underdog. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

Cleveland Guardians vs. New York Mets

New York earned a 6-2 victory in Tuesday's series opener at Progressive Field, and the Guardians will look to even the series on Wednesday. Cleveland is 57-57 on the season and a -107 moneyline favorite at home, while New York is 48-66 and listed at -104. The total is 8 runs. Tanner Bibee (4-11, 3.81 ERA) starts for Cleveland against Christian Scott (3-3, 2.99 ERA) for New York. Both teams have won just two of their last five games. The Under is 5-0 in Scott's last five starts as an underdog. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

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