Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26: $1,000 FanCash for Tigers-Giants, Rays-Mariners, MLB on Sunday

The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 unlocks up to $1,000 in FanCash and is available on Sunday's MLB games. The Detroit Tigers (57-60) will visit Oracle Park to face the San Francisco Giants (49-68) at 4:05 p.m. ET, with Detroit at -121 on the money line behind Troy Melton (7-1, 1.58 ERA). In addition for anyone interested in sports betting, the Tampa Bay Rays (70-46) will visit the Seattle Mariners (56-62) at 4:10 p.m. ET. Sign up for the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here:

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San Francisco Giants vs. Detroit Tigers

Detroit arrives at Oracle Park for Sunday's 4:05 p.m. ET game with Troy Melton (7-1, 1.58 ERA) taking the mound, one of the most dominant pitchers in baseball this season. Melton faces Logan Webb (7-7, 3.74 ERA) for a Giants club at 49-68 and struggling through a difficult year. The Tigers are -121 road favorites despite their 57-60 record, driven by Melton's 1.58 ERA and 7-1 mark on the season. San Francisco is +109 to win at home. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

Seattle Mariners vs. Tampa Bay Rays

Tampa Bay arrives at T-Mobile Park for Sunday's 4:10 p.m. ET game as one of the American League's best teams at 70-46, facing a Mariners club at 56-62 in Seattle's pitcher-friendly environment. Emerson Hancock (6-6, 3.33 ERA) starts for Seattle. The Rays are -105 favorites at T-Mobile Park, and Seattle is -106 at home in one of Sunday's most closely-priced matchups. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

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