Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26: $1,000 FanCash for Tigers-Guardians, Red Sox-Blue Jays, MLB Tuesday

The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 unlocks up to $1,000 in FanCash and is available for Tuesday's MLB games. The Cleveland Guardians (58-61) will visit Comerica Park to face the Detroit Tigers (58-60) at 6:40 p.m. ET, with Detroit -125 at home and Cleveland +106 on the road. The Boston Red Sox (64-53) will visit the Toronto Blue Jays (56-63) at 7:07 p.m. ET, with Toronto -148 at home and Boston +127 despite holding one of the American League's best records. The over/under for Blue Jays vs. Red Sox is 7, tied for the lowest on the MLB odds board. Sign up for the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here:

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Detroit Tigers vs. Cleveland Guardians

Detroit hosts Cleveland for Tuesday's 6:40 p.m. ET game at Comerica Park, with the Tigers at 58-60 facing a Guardians club at 58-61. Drew Anderson (4-4, 4.01 ERA) starts for Detroit against Tanner Bibee (4-11, 3.85 ERA) for Cleveland in a matchup of two clubs separated by a single game in the standings. Bibee has posted a 3.85 ERA despite a difficult record. The market reflects the near-even contest at Detroit -125 and Cleveland +106 on the road. The Tigers have lost four of their last five games. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Boston Red Sox

Toronto hosts Boston for Tuesday's 7:07 p.m. ET game at Rogers Centre, with the Blue Jays at 56-63 facing a Red Sox club at 64-53. Dylan Cease (7-5, 2.28 ERA) starts for Toronto against Patrick Sandoval (1-0, 3.38 ERA) for Boston. Cease's 2.28 ERA is among the best in the American League this season and gives Toronto a commanding pitching edge on the mound at home, driving the Blue Jays to -148 as home favorites. Boston is priced at +127 on the road despite a 64-53 record. The Blue Jays are 6-0 in their last six games versus teams with losing records. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

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