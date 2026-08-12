Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26: $1,000 FanCash for Tigers-Gaurdians, Red Sox-Blue Jays on Wednesday

The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 unlocks up to $1,000 in FanCash available on Wednesday's MLB action. The Cleveland Guardians (58-62) will visit Comerica Park to face the Detroit Tigers (59-60) at 6:40 p.m. ET, with Detroit -120 at home and Cleveland +108 on the road in one of Wednesday's closest matchups. The Boston Red Sox (64-55) will visit Rogers Centre to face the Toronto Blue Jays (58-63) at 7:07 p.m. ET, with Boston -122 as the road favorite despite Toronto's home-field advantage. The over/under for total runs scored in Red Sox vs. Blue Jays is 7, the lowest on Tuesday's MLB odds board. Sign up for the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here:

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Detroit Tigers vs. Cleveland Guardians

Detroit hosts Cleveland for Wednesday's 6:40 p.m. ET game at Comerica Park, with the Tigers at 59-60 facing a Guardians club at 58-62. Framber Valdez (7-7, 4.17 ERA) starts for Detroit against Foster Griffin (12-4, 3.31 ERA) for Cleveland in a pitching matchup where Griffin's dominant 12-4 record makes the Guardians dangerous despite their road underdog price. The market sets Detroit at -120 at home and Cleveland at +108 on the road. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Boston Red Sox

Toronto hosts Boston for Wednesday's 7:07 p.m. ET game at Rogers Centre, with the Blue Jays at 58-63 facing a Red Sox club at 64-55 that ranks among the American League's top teams. José Soriano (9-6, 3.24 ERA) starts for Toronto against Ranger Suárez (4-3, 3.32 ERA) for Boston. Soriano's 3.24 ERA and nine wins give Toronto a real pitching edge at home. Still, Boston's nine-game lead in the standings and stronger overall record make the Red Sox the market favorite at -122 on the road, with Toronto at +109 as the home underdog. The Red Sox have lost four straight while the Blue Jays have won four of their last five games. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

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