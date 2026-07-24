Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26: $1,000 FanCash for Tigers-Royals, Yankees-Phillies, MLB on Friday

The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 unlocks up to $1,000 in FanCash to wager on Friday's MLB slate, including Royals vs. Tigers and Yankees vs. Phillies. Detroit enters as a -260 money line favorite at home against Kansas City, while Philadelphia is a -140 home favorite against New York. Sign up for the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here:

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Royals vs. Tigers betting preview

Kansas City visits Detroit at 6:40 p.m. ET, with the Tigers sitting at 49-54 on the season as a -260 money line favorite at home. The Royals enter at 43-61 with a moneyline of +210, and the run line is Kansas City +1.5 +100 and Detroit -1.5 -120. The over/under sits at 7.5. Detroit turns to ace Tarik Skubal, who carries a 2.83 ERA and a 6-5 record this season. Bobby Witt Jr. (back) and Cole Ragans (elbow) are both out for the Royals. Kansas City is 0-6 in its last six road games and has won just two of its seven meetings with Detroit this season. The total has also gone under in five of Kansas City's last six games against an AL opponent. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

Yankees vs. Phillies betting preview

New York visits Philadelphia at 6:45 p.m. ET, with the Phillies sitting at 56-47 on the season as -140 money line favorites at home. The Yankees enter at 57-45 with a moneyline of +115, and the run line is New York +1.5 -190 and Philadelphia -1.5 +155. The over/under sits at 7.5. Cam Schlittler takes the mound for New York at a 2.20 ERA and 9-6 record, while Jesus Luzardo starts for Philadelphia at a 3.82 ERA and 9-4 record. Aaron Judge (ribs), Carlos Rodon (elbow) and Giancarlo Stanton (calf) are all sidelined for New York. The total has gone under in seven of New York's last nine games, and the Yankees are 8-3 in their last 11 meetings with Philadelphia. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

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