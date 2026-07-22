Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26: $1,000 FanCash for Twins-Guardians, Orioles-Red Sox, MLB on Wednesday

The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 unlocks up to $1,000 in FanCash to o wager on Wednesday's MLB slate, including Twins vs. Guardians and Orioles vs. Red Sox. The Twins are -127 favorites and the over/under is 8. Sign up for the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here:

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Twins vs. Guardians betting preview

Minnesota visits Cleveland at 6:40 p.m. ET in Cleveland, Ohio, with the Guardians sitting at 54-48 on the season as the -125 moneyline favorite at home. The Twins enter at 49-53 with a moneyline of +105, and the run line is set at Minnesota +1.5 -198 and Cleveland -1.5 +164. The over/under sits at 8, with the Over at -106 and the Under at -114. The SportsLine model projects Minnesota to score 4.8 runs to Cleveland's 4.5 and carries a moderate lean on Minnesota on both the moneyline at +105 and the Over 8, making this one of the more notable divergences from consensus on Wednesday's slate. Cleveland is 15-5 SU in its last 20 home games against Minnesota, while Minnesota is 6-13 SU in its last 19 games against Cleveland. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

Orioles vs. Red Sox betting preview

Baltimore visits Boston at 7:10 p.m. ET in Boston, Massachusetts, with the Red Sox entering at 51-48 as the -144 moneyline favorite at home. The Orioles enter at 49-52 with the moneyline set at Baltimore +121 and the run line at Baltimore +1.5 -176 and Boston -1.5 +146. The over/under sits at 9, with the Over at -104 and the Under at -116. The SportsLine model projects Boston to score 4.4 runs to Baltimore's 4.2 and carries a slight lean on Baltimore on both the moneyline at +121 and the run line. Baltimore is 6-2 SU in its last 8 road games against Boston, while the total has gone under in 6 of Baltimore's last 8 games. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

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