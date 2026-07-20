Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26: $1,000 FanCash for Twins-Guardians, Pirates-Yankees, MLB on Monday

The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 unlocks up to $1,000 in FanCash to wager on Monday's MLB slate, including Twins vs. Guardians in Cleveland and Pirates vs. Yankees in New York. The Yankees are -118 favorites at home, while the over/under is 7.5. Sign up for the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here:

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Twins vs. Guardians betting preview

Minnesota enters Monday's 6:40 p.m. ET game in Cleveland at 49-51 on the season, while the Guardians sit at 52-48 and host as slight money line underdogs at +102. The Twins are -121 on the money line. The over/under sits at 7.5, with the Over at -111 and the Under at -109. The SportsLine model projects Minnesota to score 4.4 runs to Cleveland's 4.0 and carries a slight lean on Over 7.5 as well. Cleveland enters having gone 52-48 on the year and covering at a 49-51 clip. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

Pirates vs. Yankees betting preview

Pittsburgh and New York will meet at 7:05 p.m. ET with the Yankees as -118 money line favorites at home. Braxton Ashcraft starts for the Pirates, who enter at 52-48 on the year, while Ryan Weathers takes the mound for New York. The over/under is 7.5, with the Over at -120 and the Under at -101. The SportsLine model carries a slight lean on New York on the moneyline and a slight lean on Over 7.5. SportsLine expert Sia Nejad is backing Pittsburgh on the First Five Innings moneyline at -110, pointing to Weathers' inconsistency from the mound and Pittsburgh's lineup ranking among the best in baseball over the short and long term. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

Responsible Gaming

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