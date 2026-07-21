Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26: $1,000 FanCash for Twins-Guardians, Pirates-Yankees, MLB on Tuesday

The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 unlocks up to $1,000 in FanCash to wager on Tuesday's MLB slate, including Twins vs. Guardians and Pirates vs. Yankees. The Yankees are -151 favorites at home, while the over/under is 9.5. Sign up for the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here:

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Twins vs. Guardians betting preview

Minnesota enters Tuesday's 6:40 p.m. ET game in Cleveland, Ohio, at 49-52 on the season, while the Guardians sit at 53-48 and host as the -151 moneyline favorite. The Twins are +126 on the moneyline, with the run line set at Minnesota +1.5 -164 and Cleveland -1.5 +137. The over/under sits at 8, with the Over at -116 and the Under at -104. The SportsLine model projects Minnesota to score 4.2 runs to Cleveland's 4.8 and carries a slight lean on Cleveland on the moneyline and a slight lean on the Over 8. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

Pirates vs. Yankees betting preview

Pittsburgh and New York meet at 7:05 p.m. ET in New York, New York, with the Yankees installed as the -151 moneyline favorite at home. Pittsburgh enters at 52-49 on the year while New York sits at 56-44. The over/under is set at 9.5, with the Over at -105 and the Under at -115. Pittsburgh is 1-4 straight up in its last five games against the Yankees. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

Responsible Gaming

Fanatics Sportsbook provides various options and resources to allow users to game responsibly. Fanatics offers various options, such as the ability to take timeouts and voluntary self-exclusion measures. Users can also take advantage of problem gambling helplines, such as 1-800-MY-RESET, and you can get more information on problem gambling assistance inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app.