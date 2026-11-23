The San Francisco 49ers face the Minnesota Vikings in an NFC showdown in Mexico City on Sunday Night Football, the perfect time to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26, which unlocks up to $1,000 in FanCash. San Francisco holds a one-game lead over Minnesota atop the NFC standings. San Francisco is a 3.5-point favorite in the latest 49ers vs. Vikings odds at Fanatics, while the over/under is 46.5. Sign up for the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

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49ers vs. Vikings betting preview

This is not your average international game, as this is the best combined record (15-3) in an international game all-time. It is also the ninth and final international game this season. San Francisco is in Mexico for the third time, as it lost to Arizona in 2005 and beat Arizona in 2022.

The 49ers beat the Rams in Australia in Week 1 to kick off the season, and that win jumpstarted an 8-1 start to the campaign. They have scored touchdowns on 39% of drives, which is the highest mark since the Packers in 2020. Their success rate (55.2%) is the highest by any offense in a season since the 2000.

This is one of their toughest tests of the season, as Minnesota has the best scoring defense in the NFL. The Vikings have allowed an NFL-low 12 touchdowns and are on pace to have the highest blitz rate (72.6) by any team in the last 20 years. San Francisco is a 3.5-point favorite in the 49ers vs. Vikings odds at Fanatics, while the over/under is 46.5 for this rematch. Use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 and get up to $1,000 in FanCash here:

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