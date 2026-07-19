Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26: Claim $1,000 FanCash for Argentina vs. Spain, 2026 World Cup final

The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 unlocks up to $1,000 in FanCash to wager on Argentina vs. Spain in Sunday's 2026 World Cup final. Spain is +125 on the money line, while Argentina is +258 for the 3 p.m. ET kickoff. The over/under for total goals is 2.5. Sign up for Fanatics Sportsbook here:

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Spain vs. Argentina

Two SportsLine experts are backing Under 2.5 goals in Sunday's final since Spain have been nearly impenetrable all tournament. Brad Thomas points to Spain's defensive figures — 0.6 expected goals allowed against Portugal, 0.32 against Belgium, and 0.3 against France — as evidence that clean sheets come easily to this side and that Argentina will prioritize keeping the match tight over opening up play.

Matt Severance also backs the Under 2.5, noting this is the first time since FIFA rankings began in 1992 that the top two teams in the world have met in a World Cup final, and that finals typically stay low-scoring, particularly when they do not involve France. Spain have won their last three knockout matches in regulation and go into Sunday having conceded just one goal all tournament. The over/under at Fanatics Sportsbook is 2.5, with the Over at +131 and the Under at -164. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

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