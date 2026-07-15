Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26: Claim $1,000 FanCash for Argentina vs. England, World Cup Wednesday

The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 unlocks up to $1,000 in FanCash. New users can claim it and bet on the 2026 World Cup semifinals between England (+166) and Argentina on Wednesday. Sign up for Fanatics Sportsbook here:

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World Cup Betting Preview

Argentina vs. England

England's path to Wednesday's semifinal has been defined by Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham, who have each scored six goals at the 2026 World Cup to give the side the most prolific two-player scoring combination remaining in the competition. England carries a +166 regulation moneyline into Atlanta, Georgia, with Argentina priced at +199 and the draw at +188 at Fanatics Sportsbook. England's -0.5 goal line is available at +152 for bettors expecting a multi-goal England victory, while Over 2.5 goals is priced at +138 and the Under at -176.

Argentina counters with the highest-scoring attack in the tournament, built around Lionel Messi's eight goals in six appearances, which leads the Golden Boot race heading into Wednesday's semifinal. Messi is joined in Argentina's forward line by Julián Álvarez and Lautaro Martínez, a trio that has scored in every match of the 2026 World Cup and taken the Albiceleste over 2.5 total goals in five of their six tournament games. Argentina advanced to the semifinal by drawing 1-1 with Switzerland in the quarterfinal on July 11 and winning on penalties, and the side's combination of elite finishing and defensive vulnerabilities has made the Over 2.5 total one of the most consistent outcomes in their matches all tournament. SportsLine expert Martin Green, who is 19-8 in his last 27 World Cup picks, has selected Over 2.5 goals as his featured play for Wednesday. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

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