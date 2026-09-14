Monday Night Football between the Chiefs and Broncos is here, the perfect opportunity to claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26, which unlocks up to $1,000 in FanCash. Kansas City is a 2.5-point favorite, with the Chiefs at -155 on the money line and Denver at +130. The total is 42.5. Sign up for the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here for Cowboys vs. Giants:

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How to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26

Click the link on this page or click here to navigate to Fanatics Sportsbook Create a new Fanatics Sportsbook account and enter promo code CBSFAN26 Make an initial deposit of at least $10 Place your first bet(s) on the NFL Kickoff Game or any available market within your first 10 days Receive up to $1,000 in FanCash back on any net losses over your first 10 days of wagering

Chiefs vs. Broncos betting preview

Patrick Mahomes said this past weekend that he's "extremely confident" he'll be ready for Kansas City's Week 1 opener, continuing his recovery from the torn ACL and LCL in his left knee that ended his 2025 season early and sent the Chiefs to a 6-11 finish, their first missed playoffs since 2014. Behind him, Justin Fields, acquired from the Jets as insurance this offseason, turned in a clean second preseason start, completing 9 of 12 passes for 64 yards with no turnovers, so Kansas City has a real fallback plan if Mahomes needs more time. One name to watch on the injury front is running back Kenneth Walker, who was held out of practice this week with a foot issue. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

Denver spent real draft capital trying to close the gap after last year's breakthrough, sending a 2026 first-round pick and two Day 3 picks to Miami for receiver Jaylen Waddle, who caught 64 passes for 910 yards and six touchdowns in 2025. Third-year quarterback Bo Nix got his first look with his new top target in the preseason opener, going 6 of 9 for 76 yards and a touchdown. The Broncos are coming off a 14-3 season, the best regular season in franchise history, that ended with a 10-7 loss to New England in the AFC Championship Game, and the Waddle trade signals Denver believes it's built to get back there. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

Kansas City still holds a 73-59 edge in the all-time series across 132 meetings, though Denver has had the Chiefs' number more recently. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

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