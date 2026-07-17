Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26: Claim $1,000 FanCash for Dodgers vs. Yankees, World Cup on Friday

The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 unlocks up to $1,000 in FanCash. New users can claim it and bet on the Yankees vs. the Dodgers and the Braves vs. the Rangers on Friday. You can also bet on Sunday's World Cup final between Argentina and Spain. Sign up for Fanatics Sportsbook here:

See our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review for the full list of terms and conditions.

Dodgers vs. Yankees

SportsLine's Matt Snyder is backing the Yankees at -103 on the moneyline for Friday's 7:05 p.m. ET game in New York, pointing to Roki Sasaki on the mound for Los Angeles as the central reason. Sasaki has posted an 8.61 ERA over his last five starts and is prone to walks and home runs, a combination Snyder expects the Yankees lineup to take advantage of as New York enters Friday on a four-game winning streak. Snyder is also anticipating a strong second half from Gerrit Cole, who takes the mound for New York. The Dodgers lead the majors at 61-36 while the Yankees are 54-42, and the run total for the game is set at 9 at Fanatics Sportsbook, with the Over at -120 and the Under at -101. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

Rangers vs. Braves

Chris Sale starts for Atlanta as the Braves host the Rangers at 7:15 p.m. ET in Atlanta, Georgia, with Atlanta listed at -210 on the moneyline and Texas at +174. The Braves enter at 55-40 on the season, among the better records in the National League, while the Rangers are 49-47. The CBS Sports and SportsLine model projects the Braves to outscore Texas 4.7 to 3.6, consistent with Atlanta's status as a heavy favorite. The run total is set at 8.5 at Fanatics Sportsbook, with the Over at -104 and the Under at -116. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

Responsible Gaming

Fanatics Sportsbook provides various options and resources to allow users to game responsibly. Fanatics offers various options, such as the ability to take timeouts and voluntary self-exclusion measures. Users can also take advantage of problem gambling helplines, such as 1-800-MY-RESET, and you can get more information on problem gambling assistance inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app.