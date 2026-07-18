Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26: Claim $1,000 FanCash for France vs. England in 2026 World Cup

The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 unlocks up to $1,000 in FanCash to wager on France vs. England in Saturday's World Cup third-place game, Dodgers vs. Yankees, or any other available market. France is at -135 on the moneyline for the 5 p.m. ET match in Miami Gardens, Florida, and the Dodgers visit the Yankees at 7:08 p.m. ET. Sign up for Fanatics Sportsbook here:

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England vs. France

SportsLine expert Brad Thomas is backing France on the -0.5 spread in Saturday's World Cup third-place game in Miami Gardens, Florida, where France enters as the -135 moneyline favorite and England is listed at +330. Thomas points to England's midfield injuries as the central concern for a squad that fell in the semifinals despite posting a 4-1 tournament record, while Kylian Mbappe's pursuit of the Golden Boot gives France an attacking edge that Thomas believes the spread better reflects than the outright moneyline. France finished the tournament at 6-1 before their semifinal exit. The over/under is set at 3.5 goals at Fanatics Sportsbook, with the Over at +110 and the Under at -138. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

Dodgers vs. Yankees

Emmet Sheehan starts for Los Angeles in Saturday's 7:08 p.m. ET game in New York, New York, with Ryan Weathers taking the hill for the Yankees. Los Angeles is listed at -105 on the moneyline, with the run total set at 9 at Fanatics Sportsbook and the Over priced at -116. Sheehan is 4-6 on the season with a 4.81 ERA, while Weathers enters at 3-7 with a 4.15 ERA. The Dodgers lead the majors at 61-36, while the Yankees enter at 54-42. Ben Rice leads New York with 29 home runs on the season. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

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