Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26: Claim $1,000 FanCash for Open Championship, Mets-Phillies on Thursday

The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 unlocks up to $1,000 in FanCash. New users can claim it and bet on the Open Championship on Thursday and Phillies vs. Mets. You can also bet on Sunday's World Cup final between Argentina and Spain. Sign up for Fanatics Sportsbook here:

See our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review for the full list of terms and conditions.

The Open Championship

Scheffler's +750 odds to win reflects his status as the world's top-ranked golfer and defending Open champion heading into Royal Birkdale. It's a links venue hosting the Claret Jug for the first time since Jordan Spieth won the 2017 championship there. Rory McIlroy is the second choice at +950, followed by Tommy Fleetwood and Matt Fitzpatrick at +1500, Jon Rahm at +2000, and Xander Schauffele at +2500. Robert MacIntyre is +2700, Viktor Hovland is +3000, and a group including Tyrrell Hatton, Ludvig Åberg, and Chris Gotterup is +3300. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

Mets vs. Phillies

The Phillies open the second half at home against the Mets on Thursday, with Aaron Nola on the mound against Christian Scott in the first game of a three-game series. Philadelphia enters at 54-43 and is -130 on the money line to win Thursday's 7:10 p.m. ET game, while the Mets come in at 40-57 and are priced at +110. The run total is 9.5 at Fanatics Sportsbook, with the Over at -112 and the Under at -108.

The Phillies are making a quick turnaround after hosting the 2026 MLB All-Star Game. SportsLine expert Micah Roberts has backed the Mets at +110, citing the matchup against Nola, who has gone without a win in eight consecutive home starts this season. The Phillies are 7-1 in their last eight home games against the Mets. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

Responsible Gaming

Fanatics Sportsbook provides various options and resources to allow users to game responsibly. Fanatics offers various options, such as the ability to take timeouts and voluntary self-exclusion measures. Users can also take advantage of problem gambling helplines, such as 1-800-MY-RESET, and you can get more information on problem gambling assistance inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app.