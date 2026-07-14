Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26: Claim $1,000 FanCash for Spain-France World Cup, MLB All-Star Game

The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 unlocks up to $1,000 in FanCash, and new users can use it to bet on the 2026 World Cup semifinals between Spain and France at 3 pm.m ET on Tuesday. The MLB All-Star Game takes center stage at 8 p.m. ET in Philadelphia, with the National League favored at -136. Sign up for Fanatics Sportsbook here:

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World Cup and MLB All-Star Game Betting Preview

2026 MLB All-Star Game

Tuesday evening brings the 96th Midsummer Classic to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania as the American League and National League meet for the 2026 MLB All-Star Game. The AL leads the all-time series 48-44-3 and has been particularly dominant in recent decades, going 22-5-1 since 1997, though the NL has won two of the past three editions, including 2025 via a swing-off after the game finished tied through nine innings. The NL opens Tuesday as the Fanatics Sportsbook moneyline favorite at -136, with the AL at +116. The total is set at 8 runs. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

Spain vs. France

France brings the most productive attack remaining in the 2026 World Cup into Tuesday's semifinal, led by Mbappe's eight goals and three assists across six appearances, placing him level with Lionel Messi atop the tournament scoring chart. Michael Olise leads the entire World Cup field in assists with five, and Ousmane Dembele adds five goals and two more assists, giving France's three-man attack a combined 18 goals and 10 assists heading into Tuesday's match. France has averaged 2.67 goals per match in the tournament and has scored 16 times in six games.

France is the Fanatics Sportsbook regulation moneyline favorite at +137, while Spain is priced at +216. France is also available at -0.5 on the goal-line at +130. The total is 2.5 goals, with the Over priced at -109 and the Under at -115, reflecting a historical tendency for these sides to produce goals: Over 2.5 has hit in each of the last three meetings between France and Spain. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

Responsible Gaming

Fanatics Sportsbook provides various options and resources to allow users to game responsibly. Fanatics offers various options, such as the ability to take timeouts and voluntary self-exclusion measures. Users can also take advantage of problem gambling helplines, such as 1-800-MY-RESET, and you can get more information on problem gambling assistance inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app.