Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26: Claim $1,000 FanCash for World Cup semifinals, Home Run Derby Monday

The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 unlocks up to $1,000 in FanCash, and new users can use it to bet on the 2026 MLB Home Run Derby on Monday at 8 p.m. ET. Kyle Schwarber enters as the Fanatics Sportsbook favorite to win. The 2026 World Cup semifinal between Spain and France will take place on Tuesday for even more sports betting options. Sign up for Fanatics Sportsbook to bet on the Home Run Derby:

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Home Run Derby, World Cup Betting Preview

2026 MLB Home Run Derby

The 2026 MLB Home Run Derby takes place on Monday at 8 p.m. ET in Philadelphia, featuring eight of baseball's top power hitters in a new swing-based format. Each participant receives 20 swings in the first round, 15 swings in the second round and 15 swings in the final round. The format departs from the timed rounds used since 2015 and instead uses a finite swing count, with a new wrinkle where a batter who homers on his final swing of any round may continue swinging until he does not hit one out.

Kyle Schwarber of the Phillies is the MLB Home Run Derby favorite at +330, and the case for him is straightforward. Schwarber leads all of Major League Baseball with 32 home runs on the 2026 season and is competing in his home park that carries a home run park factor of 110 in 2026 and an even more favorable 115 specifically for left-handed hitters like Schwarber. His teammate, Bryce Harper, also competes tonight at +850. Junior Caminero of the Tampa Bay Rays, who finished as the runner-up in the 2025 Home Run Derby. Munetaka Murakami of the Chicago White Sox is next at +500 at Fanatics Sportsbook, followed by Jac Caglianone of the Kansas City Royals at +650 and Jordan Walker of the St. Louis Cardinals at +700. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

Spain vs. France

Spain and France will meet in the 2026 World Cup semifinal on Tuesday, with both teams entering as two of the tournament's last unbeaten sides. France carries a 6-0 tournament record into this semifinal and enters as the Fanatics Sportsbook regulation money line favorite at +130, while Spain brings a 5-0 record and enters at +223 on the Fanatics Sportsbook regulation money line. France is also listed at -0.5 on the spread at +123. The total is 2.5 goals with the Over priced at -115, reflecting the historical tendency of these two nations to produce scoring in their head-to-head meetings.

Spain enters Tuesday's semifinal on the back of a run that has included five consecutive wins in this World Cup, highlighted by a 3-0 victory over Austria and a 4-0 result against Saudi Arabia in the group stage before edging Portugal 1-0 in the round of 16 and Belgium 2-1 in the quarterfinal on July 10. France's 6-0 run through the World Cup bracket makes this one of the most anticipated semifinals of the competition. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

Responsible Gaming

Fanatics Sportsbook provides various options and resources to allow users to game responsibly. Fanatics offers various options, such as the ability to take timeouts and voluntary self-exclusion measures. Users can also take advantage of problem gambling helplines, such as 1-800-MY-RESET, and you can get more information on problem gambling assistance inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app.