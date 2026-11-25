The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 gives new users up to $1,000 in FanCash. In the NFL on Wednesday, the Packers will visit the Rams at 8 p.m. ET, with Los Angeles favored by 2.5 points and the total at 43.5 at Fanatics. Rams tight end Terrance Ferguson (ankle/hamstring) is inactive. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

See our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review for the full list of terms and conditions. You can also check out our fastest withdrawal betting sites before you deposit.

Packers vs. Rams betting preview

Green Bay visits SoFi Stadium to face Los Angeles at 8 p.m. ET, and the Rams are 2.5-point favorites with the total at 44. Los Angeles is a -136 money line favorite (risk $136 to win $100), while Green Bay is a +116 underdog (risk $100 to win $116). The Packers are 6-4 after a 30-10 loss to Minnesota on Nov. 15, and guard Kevin Zeitler is questionable with a triceps injury. The Rams are 6-4, and guard Steve Avila is out with a hamstring injury. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 to get up to a $1,000 in FanCash:

Pistons vs. Magic betting preview

Detroit visits Kia Center to face Orlando at 7 p.m. ET, and the Pistons are 2.5-point favorites with the total at 212.5. Detroit is a -140 money line favorite (risk $140 to win $100), while Orlando is a +120 underdog (risk $100 to win $120). The Pistons are 10-6 after a 107-97 loss at Atlanta on Nov. 22, and center Jalen Duren is out with a hamstring injury. The Magic are 7-9, and forward Paolo Banchero is out with an ankle injury. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

Responsible Gaming

Must be at least 21 years old and in a state Fanatics Sportsbook operates. Fanatics Sportsbook provides various options and resources to allow users to game responsibly. Fanatics offers various options, such as the ability to take timeouts and voluntary self-exclusion measures. Users can also take advantage of problem gambling helplines, such as 1-800-MY-RESET, and you can get more information on problem gambling assistance inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app.