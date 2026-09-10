The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 unlocks up to $1,000 in FanCash to use on the Los Angeles Rams' Week 1 matchup with the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday. The game is the NFL's first-ever regular-season game in Australia, played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground with kickoff set for 8:35 p.m. ET. Los Angeles is favored at -3.5 over San Francisco, with the total at 48.5 points. Sign up for the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here for Patriots vs Seahawks:

See our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review for the full list of terms and conditions.

How to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26

Click the link on this page or click here to navigate to Fanatics Sportsbook Create a new Fanatics Sportsbook account and enter promo code CBSFAN26 Make an initial deposit of at least $10 Place your first bet(s) on the NFL Kickoff Game or any available market within your first 10 days Receive up to $1,000 in FanCash back on any net losses over your first 10 days of wagering

Rams vs. 49ers betting preview

The Los Angeles Rams enter 2026 off a 12-5 season that ended with a loss in the NFC Championship Game to the Seattle Seahawks, one win short of the Super Bowl. San Francisco also went 12-5 in 2025, a surprise return to the playoffs after finishing 6-11 the year before. The 49ers upset the defending champion Philadelphia Eagles 23-19 in the Wild Card Round before their season ended with a lopsided 41-6 loss to the Seahawks in the Divisional Round.

The Rams and 49ers split their two meetings last season. San Francisco won the first matchup 26-23 in October, and Los Angeles answered with a 42-26 win in November. All-time, San Francisco holds a narrow edge in the series at 79-72-3, including a 1-1 record between the two clubs in the playoffs. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

Responsible Gaming

Fanatics Sportsbook provides various options and resources to allow users to game responsibly. Fanatics offers various options, such as the ability to take timeouts and voluntary self-exclusion measures. Users can also take advantage of problem gambling helplines, such as 1-800-MY-RESET, and you can get more information on problem gambling assistance inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app.