The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 unlocks up to $1,000 in FanCash to use on the Los Angeles Rams' Week 1 matchup with the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday. The game is the NFL's first-ever regular-season game in Australia, played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground with kickoff set for 8:35 p.m. ET. Los Angeles is favored at -3.5 over San Francisco, with the total at 48.5 points. Sign up for the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here for Patriots vs Seahawks:
See our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review for the full list of terms and conditions.
How to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26
- Click the link on this page or click here to navigate to Fanatics Sportsbook
- Create a new Fanatics Sportsbook account and enter promo code CBSFAN26
- Make an initial deposit of at least $10
- Place your first bet(s) on the NFL Kickoff Game or any available market within your first 10 days
- Receive up to $1,000 in FanCash back on any net losses over your first 10 days of wagering
Rams vs. 49ers betting preview
The Los Angeles Rams enter 2026 off a 12-5 season that ended with a loss in the NFC Championship Game to the Seattle Seahawks, one win short of the Super Bowl. San Francisco also went 12-5 in 2025, a surprise return to the playoffs after finishing 6-11 the year before. The 49ers upset the defending champion Philadelphia Eagles 23-19 in the Wild Card Round before their season ended with a lopsided 41-6 loss to the Seahawks in the Divisional Round.
The Rams and 49ers split their two meetings last season. San Francisco won the first matchup 26-23 in October, and Los Angeles answered with a 42-26 win in November. All-time, San Francisco holds a narrow edge in the series at 79-72-3, including a 1-1 record between the two clubs in the playoffs. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:
Responsible Gaming
Fanatics Sportsbook provides various options and resources to allow users to game responsibly. Fanatics offers various options, such as the ability to take timeouts and voluntary self-exclusion measures. Users can also take advantage of problem gambling helplines, such as 1-800-MY-RESET, and you can get more information on problem gambling assistance inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app.